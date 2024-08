ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle that left one person dead Sunday night on Central.

According to APD, the crash happened Sunday around 11:40 p.m. at Central and Wisconsin. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited. We’ll keep you posted on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News as we learn more.