Albuquerque police arrest 11-year-old boy after violent crime spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers took an 11-year-old boy into custody late Thursday following a series of violent crimes.

“I am grateful that we took this young suspect into custody without our officers having to use force,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “Despite his age, this suspect is considered very dangerous because of his use of a firearm and his escalating violence.”

Police have provided the following timeline of incidents involving the suspect:

May 5, 2024 – A Kia Forte was stolen in northeast Albuquerque and was recovered an hour later.

Medina said police faced roadblock after roadblock while looking for a place to keep the juvenile in custody.

“Fortunately the governor, District Attorney’s Office and CYFD stepped in and helped us,” the police chief said. “I hope the Legislature will take action to deal with the growing issue of young juveniles who are using guns and stealing cars, while trying to get attention on social media.”

The juvenile has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Aggravated Battery

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor

Non-residential burglary

Criminal damage to property over $1,000

Conspiracy to commit a fourth-degree felony