Albuquerque police arrest 2 suspects for February homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police has charged two people Saturday for allegedly killing a man. Police have arrested one person and officers are looking for the second suspect.

APD detectives charged Daniel Hadders and Andre Chavez with murder. The two are accused of killing Christopher Fallen back in February.

Police say Fallen was found inside his northeast Albuquerque home wrapped in duct tape with a belt around his neck. They say he died of asphyxiation.

Police located the first suspect with the victim’s car in a Starbucks parking lot.

Hadders told police that he bought the car, but after a search warrant, detectives found the victim’s wallet, house keys, cell phones, and other documents.

According to APD detectives, a photo in one of the cell phones allegedly shows the victim sitting on a bed with his hands bound together and covered in blood.

Police arrested Hadders Friday. Detectives learned the second suspect had been in a relationship with the victim.

APD says Chavez lived with the victim at his home during that time and had previously told police he had not seen the victim days before the incident.

Chavez and Hadders are charged with murder.

If you know any information on Chavez’s whereabouts, contact APD.