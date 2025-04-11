Albuquerque police arrest man accused of leaving scene of fatal hit-and-run

Investigators say Nickolis Taber hit and killed a pedestrian who was standing in the road near Central and San Mateo, and then took off.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a man they say left the scene of a deadly crash two nights ago.

Investigators say Nickolis Taber hit and killed a pedestrian who was standing in the road near Central and San Mateo, and then took off.

APD’s Fatal Crash Unit tracked down Taber’s truck and later arrested him.