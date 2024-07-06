Albuquerque police arrest man accused of multiple burglaries

Albuquerque police have arrested a man wanted for multiple burglaries in the Northeast Heights.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Dorsett Matthews was on probation for a previous break-in when he was arrested for these burglaries. Police say he turned to violence when he didn’t get what he wanted.

KOB 4 went to a neighborhood in the Northeast Heights where multiple neighbors called 911 in June about a large man breaking into homes and demanding money.

In one case, the suspect, later identified as Matthews, allegedly used a pair of gardening shears to break a glass door and steal a purse off a kitchen table – getting away with cash, keys, and credit cards.

A few days later, a woman caught Matthews rummaging through her garage. Police say when she asked what he was doing, he chased her inside, pushed her husband to the ground, and demanded cash.

“He pushed me down and it was just like I was nothing,” the man told KOB 4. “I was in the hallway and I fell on my back, and now I’m at the stage where I can’t get up myself.”

Police say Matthews left after the couple gave him $150. Using security footage from a neighbor’s house, police were able to identify Matthews’ car and track it down. He was arrested this week for burglary, but more charges are pending.

Matthews made his first appearance in court Friday. The state has filed for pretrial detention. A district court judge will decide later if he will be held behind bars.