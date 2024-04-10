Albuquerque police arrest suspect for fatal beating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect accused of beating someone to death in front of a homeless service provider in downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police identified the suspect as Jose Gracia. They worked with New Mexico Probation and Parole to arrest him for the alleged February 28 murder of Mark Lavine.

Investigators say this happened in front of HopeWorks, north of 3rd and Mountain. Gracia and Lavine reportedly got into an altercation over Lavine yelling at Gracia’s dog. Officials there kicked Gracia out and Lavine left shortly after that.

Police reviewed surveillance video, showing Gracia allegedly maneuvering his wheelchair close to Lavine. Then, Gracia allegedly grabbed Lavine by the shirt near his neckline and lunged at him, blindsiding him.

Lavine fell over on his back, which is when Gracia dove out of his wheelchair and beat Lavine several times.

Gracia wasn’t at the scene when paramedics arrived. They found Lavine unconscious and unresponsive before taking him to the hospital.

Doctors placed him on life support but he died on March 16 from his injuries.

Witness statements and the surveillance video also helped police identify Gracia, who is now facing an open count of murder.