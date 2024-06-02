Albuquerque police arrest suspect in High Noon arson

An arson suspect is in jail after police say he set an Old Town restaurant on fire last week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An arson suspect is in jail after police say he set an Old Town restaurant on fire last month.

Stevie Maestas made his first appearance Saturday morning. The state filed to keep him in jail until trial, but that will be up to another judge.

Police say Maestas set a fire at High Noon Restaurant on May 21. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the outside of the restaurant.

Police used surveillance video to identify him.

MORE: