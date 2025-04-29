Albuquerque police arrest teen suspect in deadly road rage shooting

A local family is finally finding a sense of relief after their son's alleged killer is now behind bars.

Late last Thursday night, Albuquerque Police Department detectives arrested 17-year-old Nassir Williams in connection to the deadly road rage incident in September 2024, that left Jose Gonzales dead.

Investigators say Gonzales was gunned down near Eubank Boulevard and Copper Avenue on Sept. 15, 2024.

Since the shooting, a picture of a black Chrysler 300 from a Crime Stoppers alert was the only clue for who was responsible.

Soon after that alert was released, detectives learned a 16-year-old was dropped off at a hospital on the same night of the shooting by a car connected to Nassir Williams.

Detectives also tracked down the two guns used to kill Gonzales, one of which was sold by Williams after the shooting.

Williams was finally arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

Jose Gonzales’ mom, Carol Archuleta, says her son was compassionate, genuine and full of life. She says the most heartbreaking thing is that her son leaves behind seven children.

“He has a 2-year-old son that will never know his father, other than what we tell him,” said Archuleta.

Archuleta says that she and her family are willing to do whatever it takes to get justice for Jose.

“My son’s story ended because of a choice that this kid made, and I want him prosecuted. I’m ready to go to court, I’m ready to write impact statements, I’m ready to do whatever it takes because my son deserves justice,” Archuleta said.

Police say they’ve also connected Nassir Williams to a shooting at the Coronado Mall parking lot back in February. Thankfully, no one was injured in that shooting.

Williams is currently behind bars and is being charged as a juvenile.

However, the district attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine if they will instead charge him as an adult.