Albuquerque police arrest teen that allegedly fired shot at Coronado Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Albuquerque police arrested 16-year-old Julian Hernandez Thursday.

Detectives identified Hernandez in April as the teen who fired a single gunshot as he exited the food court area of Coronado Mall.

After talking to witnesses, they learned a group of teens was sitting at a table in the food court inside the mall. One of the male teens reportedly grabbed a bag, yelled an obscenity, and ran toward an exit. Witnesses described hearing a single gunshot.

Detectives had been searching for Hernandez. He was found Thursday afternoon at a home on Calle del Sueno Way SW and taken into custody. Police say Hernandez is being booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.