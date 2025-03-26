Albuquerque police fires two more officers involved in DWI Deception scandal

Two more Albuquerque police officers are off the force because of the DWI Deception investigation.

APD fired Deputy Commander Gustavo Gomez and Lieutenant Matthew Chavez. They put both on leave months ago after they were targeted in the federal investigation in which officers took bribes to get DWI cases dismissed.

So far, seven suspects, including five law enforcement officers, have pleaded guilty in the case.

KOB 4 also found out Sergeant Lucas Perez has resigned one day after APD put him on leave in connection to the DWI Deception scandal.