Albuquerque police hosts first crime prevention pop-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, Albuquerque police hosted their first crime prevention pop-up in southwest Albuquerque.

KOB 4 was there talking to the folks who showed up to get their VIN numbers etched into their cars.

“My granddaughter’s car was stolen a week ago, and it made me stop and think I needed to do something to prevent it from happening to me,” said Marie Collings.

Officers with APD’s Auto Theft Unit were the ones doing the etchings. APD Chief Harold Medina says this is a good way to engage with the community.

“I want them to feel that that number one that the Albuquerque Police Department cares, and that we’re there trying to help assist them in helping them prevent themselves from becoming victims,” said Medina.

APD knows Kia and Hyundai’s are the two types of cars that are most likely to get stolen, so they are giving an extra gift to all of those drivers

“Helping people prevent themselves from being victim, and I think this is just one of those examples of us growing off that prevention concept,” Medina said.

Another way APD is trying to deter crime is visibility. Earlier this year, a man was attacked in Jerry Cline Park while he was riding his bike. The men who attacked him stole his bike, keys, and a garage door opener.

“We’re aware that there are issues in this park, and hopefully today our presence will also impact that. But it’s just a good, convenient location for this part of the city,” said Medina.

Saturday’s crime prevention pop-up was the first of four that APD is planning. The next one will happen sometime in July at Tower Pond Park in southwest Albuquerque.