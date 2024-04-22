Albuquerque police investigate 2 fatal crashes

Police are investigating two separate deadly crashes in Albuquerque. They say speeding played a role in one of them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are investigating two separate deadly crashes in Albuquerque this weekend. They say speeding played a role in one of them.

The first crash happened Saturday around 6 p.m. on Central and Elizabeth, east of Eubank.

So far, police say a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved. It’s not clear how many people may have been injured.

The second crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday at Coal and Broadway SE. Police say one person was speeding when they ran a red light, and hit another driver – who died at the scene.

The other person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Detectives say there were no signs of intoxication.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.