Albuquerque police investigate 2 homicides Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating two separate homicides that happened over Sunday.

300 Dorado Place Road SE

Police say officers found a person dead with a gun shot wound on 300 Dorado Place Road SE next to the Monzano Vista Apartments.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

1st St. and Indian School Road NE

According to APD, officers responded around 5 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of 1st St. and Indian School Road NE.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead with gunshot wounds.

