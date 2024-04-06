Albuquerque police investigate 2 overnight homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating two overnight homicides in Albuquerque.

Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 525 San Pedro Drive NE, near Expo New Mexico. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Two hours later, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 6th Street and Copper, just north of Central. Multiple shots were reportedly heard in the area. Officers found a man dead.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects. Both investigations are ongoing.

