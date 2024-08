A security guard reportedly shot a man, who later died from his injuries.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that they say happened Monday night at a gas station near 98th and Central in Albuquerque.

According to APD, a security guard at the Circle K gas station shot a man. That man later died from his wounds.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.