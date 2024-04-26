1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in NE Albuquerque

Albuquerque police responded to a double shooting at a business in the area of 4500 Alexander Boulevard NE, south of Montano, Thursday evening.

Police say one victim was declared dead at the scene, and another victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

#Homicide investigation happening now in NE #Albuquerque close to several businesses. Investigators focusing efforts in the parking lot of Outdoor Regear, near Patio 505 and Express Scripts.

APD confirmed one person died, and a second victim went to the hospital. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/nghhBau51F — Giuli Frendak (@gfrendakKOB) April 26, 2024

Officers and first responders shut down roads in the area. Homicide detectives have launched an investigation.

Police say the two people knew each other, but would not share how they knew each other or what led up to the shooting. Rumors that it was an attempted robbery are not true.

