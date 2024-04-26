1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in NE Albuquerque

Kassi Foote, Giuli Frendak | KOB

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in NE Albuquerque – Aftermath

Albuquerque police responded to a double shooting at a business in the area of 4500 Alexander Boulevard NE, south of Montano, Thursday evening.

Police say one victim was declared dead at the scene, and another victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say one victim was declared dead at the scene, and another victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers and first responders shut down roads in the area. Homicide detectives have launched an investigation.

Police say the two people knew each other, but would not share how they knew each other or what led up to the shooting. Rumors that it was an attempted robbery are not true.

