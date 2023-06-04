Albuquerque police investigating homicide, searching for armed man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for an armed suspect who shot at officers Sunday morning.

Police said the man shot at them as they arrived at the 200 block of San Clemente Avenue NW, between 2nd Street and 4th. According to APD, no officers were injured, and no officers fired their weapons.

The man fled the area on foot.

Officers checked the home where the man was seen and found a woman shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous — he was last seen in the area of 2nd and Griegos.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

