APD: 1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are responding to a double shooting at a business in the area of 4500 Alexander Boulevard NE, south of Montano.

Police say one victim was declared dead at the scene, and another victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers and first responders are shutting down roads in the area. Homicide detectives are launching an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.