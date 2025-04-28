Albuquerque police locates mother of newborn baby found in dumpster
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they were able to track down the mother of the newborn baby discovered in a dumpster last week.
Police say she’s 31-years-old, and they believe she is dealing with homelessness.
The mother reportedly told police her baby was stillborn, and the medical investigator was not able to rule that out.
A group of people found the baby in a dumpster near I-40 and Rio Grande last Tuesday.
Police say after consulting with the district attorney’s office, they were not able to charge the mother with any crime at this point.
