Albuquerque police locates mother of newborn baby found in dumpster

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they were able to track down the mother of the newborn baby discovered in a dumpster last week. 

Police say she’s 31-years-old, and they believe she is dealing with homelessness. 

The mother reportedly told police her baby was stillborn, and the medical investigator was not able to rule that out. 

A group of people found the baby in a dumpster near I-40 and Rio Grande last Tuesday. 

Police say after consulting with the district attorney’s office, they were not able to charge the mother with any crime at this point.

