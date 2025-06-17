Albuquerque police provides new details on deadly shooting near Sunport

We have new information on the deadly police shooting that ended with a suspect and a police service dog dead in May.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There is new information on the deadly police shooting that ended with a suspect and a police service dog dead in May.

Before the May 29 deadly shooting, police had been looking for Jorge Dominguez for violating parole. They tracked him to the Comfort Suites near the Sunport.

Video shows him jumping out of a second story window before police say he pulled a gun while laying on the ground.

Dominguez died on the scene. Police service dog, Rebel, was taken to the veterinarian hospital but had to be put down because of the severity of his injuries.

At Monday’s news conference, KOB 4 asked about this shooting – technically the first after APD was no longer under the Department of Justice oversight.

Here’s what APD Chief Harold Medina had to say about policy in these situations:

“Currently, we haven’t changed any policies. We are looking at streamlining lower level policies on shows of force and how we handle shows of force. We have made no changes to upper level use of force and how officer involved shootings are investigated.”

APD says this investigation is ongoing and could take several months.

Folks have until June 22, to participate in “Rides for Rebel.” A dollar from every Sandia Tram ticket will be donated to help fund training and other resources for APD’s K-9 unit.

