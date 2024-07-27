Albuquerque police release details in deadly shooting involving officers

We're learning more about just what happened when an Albuquerque police office shot and killed a man in June.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We are learning more about a day last month when Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man on the West Side.

This all started just after 8:30 a.m. on June 20. Officers were patrolling the dirt lots behind the Flying J when they noticed a Ford Escape parked near an encampment with a stolen license plate.

Officers followed the SUV down Central. At one point, they tried to stop the SUV with stop sticks, but the vehicle ended up at El Mezquite.

That’s when police say Dale Meador and a woman got out of that vehicle and got into a black pickup and took off.

APD Air Support helped to track the black pickup. Officers on the ground tried once again to put down stop sticks and stop Meador, but that didn’t stop him.

Air support followed him into a field, where he got stuck. That’s when Meador and the woman went into a tunnel.

For over an hour, negotiators tried to get Meador to come out. At one point, police say an officer used non-lethal rounds because it appeared Meador was using the woman as a shield.

Eventually, the two left the tunnel. An officer says he saw Meador had a gun and shot his rifle, killing Meador. Police say they found a gun on him after the shooting.

The Multi-Task Force Agency will continue to investigate this shooting.