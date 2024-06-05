Albuquerque police release video of response to deadly shooting outside Isotopes Park

A group of men mistakenly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy leaving an Isotopes game with his family last September.

They also shot his cousin, who was driving the family’s truck. The cousin survived, but she faces lifelong consequences.

On Tuesday, police released video from the night Froylan Villegas died outside Isotopes Park.

It’s been about nine months since those shootings, and APD released the video Tuesday without any explanation for the timing.

“We have a secondary victim, female, about 25 years of age, shot in the ribs and possibly the arm.”

Responding officers start with the driver of the white bullet-riddled truck stopped on University Boulevard in September 2023. That driver is Tatiana Villegas, she’s a part of the family mistaken for another target. A group of men fired at them while leaving an Isotopes game.

Her 11-year-old cousin, Froylan Villegas, died in the passenger seat. Froylan’s mom and baby brother were in the back seat. They both made it out without physical injuries, but the young boy’s mom didn’t leave that car without wounds.

“I tried to have him for 10 years.”

Officers asked many questions we now know the answers to.

“I think it’s a black Cherokee, if I’m not mistaken. Yeah, that’s what we heard too.”

Police later released it was a different type of black SUV with three men inside. A day later, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency due to gun violence.

It mentioned this shooting and others that killed a 5 year old and a 13-year-old girl. That order faced months of challenges in court and ended up sticking with a few updates.

Then came the arrest of Nathen Garley weeks later. New Mexico State Police found pounds of drugs in his car during a traffic stop, and connected him to the murder.

Jose Romero and Daniel Gomez are also facing charges.

“We hope that we can get this case to the point where we get a strong conviction, and that these individuals serve the rest of their life in prison,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Garley and Romero could get trial dates in September. Gomez is out of jail.

The last time we checked in with Tatiana Villegas’s family, they said she was hoping to travel out of state for specialized therapy and hopes to be able to walk again one day.