NMSP investigating shooting involving US Marshals

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Marshals Service was involved in a shooting on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Street NE, near Constitution.

According to New Mexico State Police, a suspect was struck by gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital. Officers are reportedly OK.

Authorities say to avoid the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.