NMSP investigating shooting involving US Marshals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Marshals Service was involved in a shooting on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Street NE, near Constitution.

According to New Mexico State Police, a suspect was struck by gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital. Officers are reportedly OK.

Authorities say to avoid the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.

NMSP is investigating an OIS involving the U.S. Marshals Service at 1400 Pennsylvania St. in Albuquerque. Officers are okay. Suspect was struck by gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital. Avoid the area. More information will be sent via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/5qTbet2Q7u — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 24, 2023