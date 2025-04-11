Albuquerque police searches for Chuze Fitness thief

The next time you hit the gym beware, police say one woman is making her way into changing rooms and breaking into lockers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The next time you hit the gym beware, police say one woman is making her way into changing rooms and breaking into lockers. She was reportedly able to get away with a few wallets at Chuze Fitness.

A criminal complaint detailed her four recent trips to Chuze Fitness. On Feb. 11, 2025, police say Ashley Klum went to the location near Eagle Ranch and broke into multiple lockers. She was able to get away with one wallet and even attempted to use a stolen card that was declined.

“Obviously, she sees an opportunity, she can see that there is vulnerability rather. She must see it is easy to be a vandal so to speak,” said Luis Torres, who goes to Chuze Fitness.

The victim’s membership card was also stolen, which gave Klum access to the other Chuze locations around town.

The next day she was seen on video inside the Chuze near Indian School, where police said she took another wallet and attempted to make a $1,500 Best Buy purchase.

“That’s pretty disappointing, especially because when I do come, I don’t bring a lock so, but I usually try to keep things in my car,” said Jordan Mares who goes to Chuze Fitness multiple times a week.

Gymgoers KOB 4 talked to say they will be thinking twice on what they leave in the locker room until she is caught.

“They even have posts inside the locker rooms, in the bathroom stalls, everything to lock your stuff up. So people just need to be careful and like it is a real risk they are taking leaving their stuff in the locker room,” said Mares.

According to the criminal complaint, there were at least five victims they know of. An arrest warrant has been issued for Klum on nine counts of non-residential burglary.