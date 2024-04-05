Albuquerque police warn of top 10 wanted burglars

Albuquerque police are seeing an uptick in burglaries.

APD created a Burglary Unit last year to cut down on commercial and residential burglary cases. Now they are asking for the public’s help with a top 10 list of known suspects who have warrants out for their arrests.

For example, Antonio Atencio is accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and robbing her at gunpoint. Police say Michael Benavides broke into a local restaurant and caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.

“If the public can see those people who are driving those crimes, particularly the ones with warrants, it can help us locate those suspects,” said Commander Jeffery Barnard, with APD’s Investigative Services Division. “A lot of times we don’t know where these people are at because they move around a lot, so we like tips, they can either call the police or Crime Stoppers.”

Police say the suspects could be armed and dangerous, so if you do spot somebody, keep your distance and be aware of your surroundings. Then call the police once you feel safe.