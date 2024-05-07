Albuquerque principal accused of threatening student with box cutter turns himself in

Richard Perea faced a judge Tuesday. He's the director of South Valley Academy Charter School.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque principal accused of threatening a student with a box cutter turned himself in.

Investigators say staff members found a box cutter on a student in a school bathroom. When Perea confronted him in his office, he allegedly grabbed the student, held the box cutter to his neck and told him “I’m gonna show you what a Chicano man does.”

Perea is in jail at least until a judge can decide if he’ll stay there until trial.