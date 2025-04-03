Albuquerque restaurant nominated for James Beard Award

A local restaurant has been nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local restaurant has been nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award.

Campo at Los Poblanos has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. It is one of five nominees in the category.

The award is for exceptional care and skill in pairing wine and other beverages like beer and cocktails with food.

The James Beard Foundation will celebrate the winners at a ceremony in Chicago on June 16.