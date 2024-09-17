Albuquerque SANE Collaborative pushes for more city funding

The SANE Collaborative helps victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – “It’s victims first, in everything that we do,” said Shannon Lowry, executive director of the Albuquerque SANE Collaborative.

That includes a recent ask for more city funding for Albuquerque SANE Collaborative. It serves victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

As the number of victims in our state grows, so does the collaborative’s needs. KOB 4 met with leaders Tuesday for a look at where this new funding would go.

“The whole reason we are here is to help victims. I think sometimes people forget that in the midst of everything else, but I think that’s something that’s always at the forefront of my mind,” said Lowry.

Lowry is also a survivor herself.

“I’ve been in this work for almost 15 years, and I can definitely say that that’s why I got into this work, and that’s true for most people in this work,” said Lowry.

The collaborative has grown to have about 20 nurses on staff, three full-time, and the rest on an as-needed basis.

As the state’s only 24/7 option for victims, Lowry says the need is great.

“Sometimes they come in directly through us, sometimes it’s the Rape Crisis Center, and sometimes it’s the police department,” Lowry said.

Albuquerque SANE is also the largest program in the state, serving about 600 victims per year.

“We do almost half of the sexual assault exams that happen in the State of New Mexico every year,” said Lowry.

Lowry says medical care comes first, and evidence collection and reporting comes later.

“About 70 to 80% report, which is really high, and I think that that’s due in large part to our working, closely working relationship with APD, because they handle a lot of the cases that come to us,” Lowry said.

Lowry says the numbers prove the need for more funding from the City of Albuquerque.

SANE is asking for $85,000 more per year from the city for the next six years. That money could fund one full-time nursing position.

“So that we’re able to provide services to more patients, and we’re able to provide a better level of care,” said Lowry.

Hoping city leaders see the value in putting victims first.

“Everybody’s healing journey looks very different, and we understand that. And so whatever that looks like, we want to support them through,” said Lowry.

City councilors will have to approve the funding increase. The request is in the Finance and Government Operations Committee now and could move to the full council next month.

For more information on the Albuquerque SANE Collaborative, click here.