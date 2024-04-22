Albuquerque students celebrate Earth Day by planting flowers downtown

It's Earth Day! People all around the world are celebrating – and this year's theme is "Planet vs. Plastics."

In Albuquerque, fourth graders from Lew Wallace Elementary helped make the downtown Alvarado Transportation Center a little more beautiful.

“We’re out here planting flowers, we’ve also worked really closely with Parks and Rec to get all the materials for this,” said Megan Holcomb, marketing and communications coordinator for ABQ Ride. “The kids are really enjoying this, so we’re really excited to have them out here today.”

City officials say they’re hoping the event helps the students feel a sense of community and pride for keeping places like the transportation center clean and beautiful.