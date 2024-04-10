Albuquerque students design ‘I Voted’ stickers for 2024 election

The Bernalillo County Clerk's Office teamed up with K-12 APS art classes to design a new "I Voted" sticker.

More than 200 art students submitted their designs to the county for the chance to see their stickers at local polling places during this year’s presidential election.

They received a wide array of designs – from classic patriotic symbols like an eagle and flags to more local icons like hot air balloons and the Zia. Some students even included multiple languages.

“These kids are our future, this is what we are looking at down the road, to be doing my job, to do your job, other people’s jobs, and these kids have it together,” said Linda Stover, Bernalillo County clerk.

The plan is to bring up to 10 of these designs to life this fall and hand out the newly designed “I Voted” stickers at all Bernalillo County polling places.

County employees will be voting on the best designs.

Stover will announce the winning designs during the Opening Reception & Awards Presentation of the Metro Contest Youth Art Exhibit on April 11, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will be held at the Albuquerque Public Schools Berna Facio Professional Development Complex.