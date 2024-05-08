Albuquerque therapist accused of inappropriate contact with client appears in court

Albuquerque therapist, Krishna Vemulapalli, is accused of sexually abusing one of his teenage clients. He faced a judge Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque therapist accused of sexually abusing one of his teenage clients faced a judge Wednesday.

Krishna Vemulapalli will remain in jail at least until a judge can decide if he’ll stay there until his trial.

Police say a 15-year-old girl, who had been Vemulapalli’s client for years, told her parents about the alleged abuse two months ago.

She said she realized she was a sexual assault victim after learning about it in health class.

She reportedly recorded her next therapy session on her smartwatch, and got Vemulapalli to allegedly admit everything.