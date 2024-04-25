Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A special monthlong event that focuses on Albuquerque restaurants and chefs serving vegan food kicks off next week.

The third annual Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off Wednesday, May 1, and runs through Friday, May 31. Chefs at participating restaurants are serving creative plant-based menu options and you get to vote on your favorites.

These businesses are among those taking part:

Root 66 Food Truck, Snapdragon Tea, El Mariachi Authentic Mexican Food, Lucky Goose, Pack’n Bowlz, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, Rush Bowls, Vegan Vato NewmexiCali Eatz, Aisle Twelve, Leona Banh Mi, The Bakehouse off the Wheaten Path, Tania’s Tasty Kitchen, Bedrock Kitchen, and Cali. Burrito Co.

Once they tally the votes, they’ll announce the winning dishes in June.

For updates on the challenge or to learn more about the various businesses, including their menus and where they’re at, click here. You can also sign up to become a chef or see past winners there.