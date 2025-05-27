Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program celebrates 70 years of music

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Between bombastic symphonies, festive overtures, and even a little movie magic, the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program has delighted New Mexican audiences for seven full decades.

“The fact that we have thrived this long is a testament to the wonderful artistic culture here in our community and in New Mexico,” said Norlynn Blocker Price, executive director of the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program.

Price used to play violin in the orchestra back in the 70s.

“It was so cool to be with students from all different schools,” said Price.

She says that’s kind of how it all got started back in 1955.

“There were some students that were meeting on the UNM campus on Saturday mornings just to do some extracurricular music,” Price said.

70 years later, there’s more than 450 students across 10 different ensembles, all united by their love of orchestral music.

“The best part about making music is about making music with other people who want to make music. And that’s not the case very often,” said Lorenzo Gallegos, a former Albuquerque Youth Symphony member.

Gallegos joined the youth symphony back in 2015 and went on to join the New Mexico Philharmonic.

“I just discovered a love for classical music and a love for orchestra,” said Gallegos. “You know, amid all the crazy things that are happening in the city, that you have a program dedicated to classical music, it’s essential.”

Just ask this former youth orchestra member who went on to conduct the U.S. Army Field Band.

“The Albuquerque Youth Symphony was absolutely the reason that I continued in music,” said Col. Jim Keene, a former Albuquerque Youth Symphony member.

Keene says Albuquerque’s young musicians are some of the best in the country.

“I conducted the New York Youth Symphony. And that is an amazing program, but it’s no, no better than the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, and, frankly, not quite as good, in my opinion,” said Keene.

Celebrating 70 years of music and many more to come.

“There’s nothing stopping us. We’ll be here for another 70 years,” said Price.