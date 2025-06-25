Alleged bosque arsonist to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man accused of setting fire to the bosque in the North Valley on Saturday will stay in jail.

A judge decided to keep Sean Taylor in jail during a hearing Wednesday.

The fire broke out Saturday morning just north of Alameda Boulevard NW and the Rio Grande.

Prosecutors say Sean Taylor was responsible for the bosque fire in the North Valley on Saturday.

Albuquerque police are investigating if Taylor could be connected to two other recent fires in the bosque. He is not a suspect in those cases for now.

Taylor was arrested shortly after the fire began. APD says Taylor was quickly caught with assistance from the Real Time Crime Center and the use of drones.