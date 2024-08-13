Alleged carjacking victim of Zachary Babitz speaks out

Zachary Babitz is accused of carjacking, murder and robbery across New Mexico and California.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Zachary Babitz is accused of carjacking, murder and robbery across New Mexico and California.

Albuquerque police are still working on connecting him to another carjacking case here in the metro.

KOB 4 spoke to the victim and told her about Babitz’s history. Erin Wear and her boyfriend say they’re sleeping a little easier now that they know the man who allegedly hit Wear and stole their car is behind bars.

Last week, Santa Fe police did connect Babitz to a fatal carjacking at Best Buy. He’s accused of shooting and killing Gordon Wilson before stealing Wilson’s car.

Police arrested the 38 year old Saturday night in Las Cruces, where he’s accused of burglarizing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint and carjacking a woman. Las Cruces police say Babitz was seen with a woman, but she got away.

Babitz was already out on parole for a 2018 Starbucks robbery. He got out in March, but then he allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Albuquerque on July 31. Police say he also cut off his ankle monitor.

But how does the carjacking in the Albuquerque metro tie in? According to APD’s incident report, the car was stolen Friday morning.

Wear told us she and her boyfriend, Richard Cavaliere, had just gotten their Acura MDX three days prior.

APD and LCPD confirmed it was found in Las Cruces, but right now the circumstances aren’t clear. We don’t know if Babitz was in the car when he was arrested.

Wear told us Babitz hit her in the head and knocked her out. After learning his history, she’s thankful she’s alive.

“Can you believe that, that it could have been me?” said Wear.

“It was my friend and her new boyfriend that she just got. She was introducing me to him, and I was taking him back to their hotel, and I stopped to get cigarettes at Walmart, and he punched me in the side of the head and took my vehicle,” said Wear.

When KOB 4 showed Wear a photo of Babitz she immediately recognized him as the man she believes hit her and stole her car.

“That’s him. Yes it is. Yup, that’s him,” said Wear.

Wear also said she thinks the woman in the photo is her friend who introduced her to Babitz.

“Yeah, that’s who’s, yeah, that’s the girl that was with him,” Wear said.

Las Cruces police haven’t identified the woman but say she was with Babitz during his arrest. They’re both accused of robbing an Arby’s and stealing a woman’s car, both at gunpoint.

Wear says she was living in fear. During the interview, Cavalier was about to change the locks.

“I was in fear that he got because he stole my house keys, all of it, and I was in fear that he’d come in my house and hurt me,” said Wear. “I feel a lot safer. Yeah, I can sleep better at night now, because I ain’t been sleeping.”

Albuquerque police detectives have not definitively connected Babitz to this carjacking.