Alleged gym theft leads to larger crime spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A petty gym theft turned into something much more terrifying for a local woman.

Albuquerque police say a woman discovered someone stole her purse and keys at the Chuze Fitness along Central in April.

Police say the victim and her boyfriend rushed home since they knew someone had her keys. That’s when police say the couple found Karen Haas trying to steal their car.

Police say Haas was in the car and the victim’s boyfriend parked behind her to not let her get away. Haas then rammed his vehicle multiple times, causing thousands in damage.

Haas eventually ran away, although she reportedly had a getaway driver in a nearby white truck.

The victim later learned someone used her stolen debit card to rack up hundreds in charges at a nearby Walgreens.

Then she got a notice from Costco saying the check she’d written for more than $1,600 bounced. She believes Haas tried to go on a shopping spree with her membership card.

What’s also interesting about Haas is state police arrested her on DWI charges back in 2021. However, court records show the cased was dismissed, and her attorney was none other than Thomas Clear III. He’s the local attorney at the center of the federal investigation into the Albuquerque police DWI scandal.

Albuquerque police are looking for Haas now on charges including aggravated assault and nonresidential burglary.