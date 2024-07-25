Alleged repeat home burglar faces more charges

Dorsett Matthews is accused of breaking into at least two homes and attacking the people inside. Now, he faces even more charges.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of breaking into at least two homes and attacking people inside is now accused of a third burglary.

According to police, Dorsett Matthews was already on probation for a previous break-in when they arrested him last month for at least two burglaries in northeast Albuquerque.

The third case happened in June. The victim claimed Matthews broke into his home, stole his wife’s purse and threatened to come back. The man identified Matthews after seeing him in a news article.

Matthews will likely make his first appearance Friday related to these new charges.

