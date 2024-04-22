Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Albuquerque boy

An Amber Alert was issued for 10-year-old Carlos Hernandez Monday afternoon. Authorities say he was abducted by 39-year-old Angelique Sanchez.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert was issued for 10-year-old Carlos Hernandez Monday afternoon. Authorities say he was abducted by 39-year-old Angelique Sanchez.

According to the alert, they are traveling in a white Hyundai Sonata with a New Mexico license plate of BDJZ56.

Carlos was previously reported missing to APD on April 12. New Mexico State Police say Carlos was then spotted at New Mexico Human Services on Lamberton Place at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22. As officers attempted to make contact with Angelique and Carlos, she fled the area in the Sonata with Carlos inside the car.

According to NMSP, Angelique rammed into a State Police patrol vehicle while fleeing the scene and was last seen driving the wrong way on Menaul.

Anyone with any information regarding this Amber Alert is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 or dial 911.

