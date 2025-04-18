Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest to be held this weekend
This weekend, you can try dozens of food vendors in New Mexico and sip some local brews all in one place.
It’s the ninth annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest at Balloon Fiesta Park. It begins Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.. Tickets are $5 online, kids 10 and under are free.
KOB 4 got an early look at one of the vendors, “Ordinarily Beautiful.”
