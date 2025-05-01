Annual Inclusion in Play event brings family fun to Rio Rancho

The annual Inclusion in Play at A Park Above in Rio Rancho is bringing fun family events.

Loving Thunder co-founders, Mike and Twuana Raupp, joined KOB 4 in studio. They’re partnering with Elevate the Spectrum for this event.

Elevate the Spectrum has fun, educational events for New Mexico’s autism community.

Loving Thunder helps people with mental and physical challenges, many of whom have autism.

