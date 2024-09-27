Annual NMORCA conference shares ideas in fight against retail crime

During the New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association conference, law enforcement and retailers came together to share ideas, network and even learn about the latest scams.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Folks attended the second annual New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association, and they say this year compared to last, they’ve seen retail crime going down.

It’s no secret, you go to a store and see everyday necessities locked up, and it is affecting businesses in both small and large communities. But the state is trying to help stop organized retail crime to make it safer to do business across New Mexico.

“They’re learning the best practices for investigation and for working with that law enforcement so they can build that relationship. So if and when crime occurs in the store they have a baseline and things and a standard for the investigation,” said Alison Riley, a New Mexico Chamber of Commerce director of public policy.

During the New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association conference, law enforcement and retailers came together to share ideas, network and learn about the latest scams. It is something the chief of police from Española says is much needed.

“It’s a force multiplier and every aspect, whether we’re in the retail side or law enforcement side, we’re all short-staffed. So these type of collaborations really highlight how important it is for us to work together,” said Española Chief of Police Mizel Garcia.

Garcia was a sergeant with Albuquerque police in 2010 and says he’s witnessed firsthand how associations like ORCA have helped Albuquerque evolve.

This past weekend, APD announced they’ve seen a decrease in retail crime compared to the beginning of the year. Going from 884 shoplifting offenses in January to 444 in August.

KOB 4 spoke to shoppers who say they think then increase in police and security at shopping areas has helped keep crime down.

“I feel there is a lot of store presence. There are associates everywhere, and I think that’s helpful. I think just having a presence on the floor really helps,” said Leah Tyler, a shopper.

This is only the second annual NMORCA conference, and organizers made it clear it won’t be their last.