Annual San Juan River Balloon Rally kicks off in Bloomfield

Bloomfield has their annual Balloon Fest, which takes place throughout Father's Day weekend. We show you a sneak peek at what you can expect

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – We know the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta is still months away, but if you are missing some hot air balloon action, head to the Four Corners this weekend.

Bloomfield also has their annual Balloon Fest, and it takes place throughout Father’s Day weekend.

“We just love sharing it with the community and the more people we can get in the balloons flying down the valley, the better off we are, and the more we’re happy about it,” said Doug Lenberg, balloon meister of San Juan River Balloon Rally.

They seem to be doing more of that every year. Friday was the kick-off for the 2025 annual San Juan River Balloon Rally in Bloomfield.

“This morning was the most wonderful balloon launch, and this is what’s called our Media Day. We had wonderful flights all the way down the valley to the Sunray Park and Casino,” said Lenberg.

Pilots showed up in the chilly morning, to turn up the heat and to get in a practice run for this year’s target landing competition.

“We’re going to have a target there tomorrow,” said Lenberg.

Some were close, others were closer.

“Well, this is our 20th year, technically, Janet Mackey and I have been doing this since day one, so we’ve been out here 20 years together, and a lot of our pilots have been here coming for 15 or 20 more years,” said Lenberg.

A couple of pilots KOB 4 spoke with say one reason they return every year is the views.

“We have the river, and we have the wildlife that’s in and around the river, so it’s just nice to get down in amongst it and see what is different than flying in Albuquerque, where it’s drier,” said Martin Adie, pilot of Hopscotch Balloon.

“I love flying down by the river. We’ve seen all different types of wildlife. We’ve seen elk, deer, coyotes, and I’ve even seen an albino horned owl. You don’t get that at the Albuquerque Balloon Fest, do you? No, we do not. I understand that the albino owl is one out of 10 million, and I saw one here down in your river bed,” said Nancy Aubol-Hanks, pilot of Giggles, and Grins.