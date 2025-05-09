Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to begin this Saturday

Folks have the chance to help a lot of New Mexicans struggling with hunger, and it's as easy as checking your mail.

It’s time for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. KOB 4 was joined by Diana Sanchez, the events and communications coordinator for Roadrunner Food Bank, and Chris Naylor, a letter carrier with Local Branch 504.

Watch the video above for the full interview.