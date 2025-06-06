Annual Strides Against Suicide event to be held Friday in San Juan County

Sending a message that you are not alone, that's the goal with every step and every twinkling light at the Strides Against Suicide event held in the Four Corners.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Sending a message that you are not alone, that’s the goal with every step and every twinkling light at the Strides Against Suicide event held in the Four Corners.

“There’s always this stigma against mental health, and we hope to change that every day,” said Rick Quevedo, coordinator for Strides Against Suicide.

That’s the goal of the annual Strides Against Suicide. It will take place at Farmington’s Berg Park on Friday evening.

“Folks will come down that have lost someone to suicide, and they usually bring photos for their loved ones, and it’s just a great time for those that experience this loss to come together,” said Quevedo.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., families will gather for a candlelight vigil and participate in a 5K run or walk to honor those who are no longer with us.

“Several years ago there were many suicides in Aztec and one of the parents who committed suicide approached us and said I wanna do something about this,” said Quevedo.

It’s been Quevedo’s mission to keep it going ever since. This is the ninth year of the event.

“Originally it was Love for Thad and that was in honor of her son. Now it’s Strides Against Suicide because that’s what we hope we’re making every year,” said Quevedo.

The goal is to help raise awareness and keep the conversation going.

“It’s OK to take care of your mental health, have that conversation with your family and check in and make sure you’re OK because you don’t get a second when, you know, someone second guesses those conversations, and you lose a loved one,” said Quevedo.

