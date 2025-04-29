Former APD officer takes plea deal in federal DWI scheme

Another former Albuquerque police officer has pleaded guilty in the DWI scandal that continues to rock law enforcement agencies across the state.

Harvey Johnson Jr., admitted to his role in the longtime scheme to get DWI cases dismissed by not showing up to court.

He was one of the first APD officers put on leave in January 2024 when this scandal came to light. He resigned in March 2024.

So far, 13 APD officers have left the department as a result of the investigation. Five have pleaded guilty.

