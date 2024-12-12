Anti-DWI advocate Nadine Milford passes away at 86

A woman, known for promoting changes in New Mexico's DWI laws, has died.

Nadine Milford lost her daughter and three grandchildren more than 30 years ago, in the infamous Gordon house drunk driving case that happened on Christmas Eve in 1992.

Milford was with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for years and lobbied legislators to pass several laws cracking down on drunk driving.

Memorial services will be held Dec. 20 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Milford was 86.