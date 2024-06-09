APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in the International District.

Officers were in the area of Indiana and Cochiti Saturday night, just a block from the Central and Louisiana intersection.

Police say one person died and another went to a local hospital. They haven’t named any suspects.

