APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in the International District.
Officers were in the area of Indiana and Cochiti Saturday night, just a block from the Central and Louisiana intersection.
Police say one person died and another went to a local hospital. They haven’t named any suspects.
