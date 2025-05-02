APD: 1 dead after early morning motorcycle crash
An investigation is underway following a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred early this morning on eastbound Montgomery near Washington.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly crash that had a major stretch of road shut down for hours Friday morning.
Police say a motorcycle hit the back of an SUV just before 2 a.m. on eastbound Montgomery near Washington.
Officers say the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The crash caused the SUV to spin into lanes going the opposite way.