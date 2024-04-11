APD: 1 dead in overnight shooting in Northeast Heights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead in the Northeast Heights.

Officers responded around 1:18 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call about gunshots fired in the area of an apartment near Menaul and Chelwood.

While searching the area, they found a man dead near Menaul and Tramway, around six blocks away.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the scene. They also detained one person for questioning. Police didn’t say if that person is a suspect in this case.

