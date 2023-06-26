APD: 1 dead in shooting at Century Rio movie theater
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a personal dispute turned deadly Sunday night at the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque.
Albuquerque police say a suspect shot and killed one person and wounded another person during a movie. They believe this was a personal dispute and poses no further threat to the public.
Officials say officers are searching for an offender. They’re also seeking videos and/or photos to help detectives advance their investigation. You can submit them here.
